Ayra Starr is in her soft girl Era as she gets celebrated from all angles over her new album release

Billboard gave the singer a surprise celebration for her album 'The Year I Turned 21", which hit their waves on May 31, 2024

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the singer's colleague, Rema, sent the Mavin signee some flowers and a cake on June 4, 2024

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, is enjoying herself in the spirit of her upcoming 21st birthday and the celebration of her album launch.

Ayra has been steadily making waves in her career, and it is difficult to believe that she has only been around for about two years.

Ayra Starr is ecstatic after the billboard celebrates her.

Source: Instagram

The singer made history with her 2024 hit track, Commas, on Spotify, which reached 40 million views in four months.

The music chart company threw the music sensation a surprise party to celebrate the release of her sophomore album and her fans are hyped up for her.

Watch Ayra's video here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that during an interview, Ayra Starr revealed that she has been to at least 36 countries and has not kept track lately.

The show host asked the Rush crooner how she felt about it, knowing the number would keep increasing. She noted that she was happy, nervous, and excited and had many feelings.

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@iamlobatho:

"Many more to come."

@god_fadah:

"Sabi girl."

@SugarMissa1:

"So stoked for Ayra! But isn't every month a time to celebrate achievements regardless of your background? Spread the love, peeps!"

@badboychike:

"Water is still on the billboard chart. Water is bigger than ayra Starr career."

@Atolagbejoy23:

"Ayra Starr. She celebrate her album day."

Ayra talks about featuring Asake & Seyi Vibes

During an interview, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr recently made a stirring revelation about her upcoming album.

Despite their beef, the teenage sensation spoke about having two of Nigeria's hottest Afrofusion artists, Seyi Vibez and Asake, on her album.

During the conversation, Ayra Starr noted that she's a huge fan of both singers and doesn't care about their presumed competition.

Source: Legit.ng