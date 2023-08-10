Singer Slimcase, in a trending video, has cleared the air on his relationship with Nigerian music star Wizkid

Slimcase said he was no longer close to the Star Boy label boss because the latter had moved higher

The singer stressed that Wizkid never cut him off; his statement, however, stirred reactions as some netizens refused to believe him

Nigerian singer Oluwafemi Oladapo, better known as Slimcase, has opened up on why he is no longer close to international music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid.

Slimcase, who is popular for his hit song “Shaku Shaku Master”, in an Instagram live session, said he was unable to catch up with Wizkid as the latter had moved on to greater things.

Slimcase says he is not close to Big Wiz. Credit: @wizkidayo @iam_slimcase

Source: Instagram

According to Slimcase, Wizkid didn’t cut him off, as he stressed that he fell off because of his inability to progress musically.

“I know Wizkid when he was Wizkid, but I am not close to him when he is Big Wiz. He has climbed high mountains, and I couldn’t catch up with him, so I fell off. He didn’t cut me off,” Slimcase said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Slimcase says Wizkid didn't cut him off

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Slimcase's comment. See them below:

kingadida1:

"Him go explain tire,NO EVIDENCE."

@raylex04:

"U fit hold evidence still dey explain ."

misimeme:

"In other words de drop anybody wen no reach you as you de move up? You go explain tire.."

