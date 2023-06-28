Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has continued to trend on social media after US-based lady accused him of impregnating her

Recall earlier, the lady shared screenshots of conversions with the Timeless singer as proof of their affair

Reacting to the scandal, Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend, Xxssive, has advised the singer to fire his lawyer, Prince

Xxsive, a content creator currently dating actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has reacted to the ongoing pregnancy saga involving Davido and a US lady, Anita Brown.

Davido advised to sack lawyer by Xxssive Credit: @prince_ii, @xxssive

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Xxssive advised the singer to sack his lawyer, Prince, over his incompetence.

In his words:

"You need to sack your lawyer because he is incompetent. Davido is your client and you're making him so vulnerable. I am not supporting cheating, I am not supporting what he did."

He went on to explain that Prince, knowing Davido's weakness for women, ought to draft a contract that would go anywhere the singer travels to, which would state the consequences of getting pregnant for the singer, among other things.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Xxssive's advice to Davido

mag_darling05:

"Lawyer wey dey follow he client dey smoke igbo dat one nah lawyer."

maryokoyen:

"He’s very correct. Celebrities always sign an NDA. the no child support part is wrong but discussing the affair is grounds for a lawsuit."

lynnn_idk:

"Davido misbehave na lawyer them dey blame. Men will always defend themselves."

_ogheneogaga_:

"But he’s not wrong y’all the least he can do is protect himself from thirsty ladies."

perf_ecthomekeeping's profile picture

"No lies, that’s why I don’t hear drama from American artists, they do that, u sign a non-disclosure agreement first before anything."

bouqui.adamz:

"Exactly what I said yesterday,Davido needs an NDA drafted as soon as possible,he shouldn’t be in such mess."

chef.essy:

"Facts!!!!! What are you around David for? If not for things like these?? Flying up and down doing nothing."

mercyjames23:

"Over sense , how can u allow a woman to visit u in a hotel room? How do u give them ur number, at ur level na , who does that , Omo nkechi man head correct."

