Videos from gospel singer Moses Bliss' homecoming concert themed 'The Bliss Experience' have emerged online

In a video, the gospel singer recounted some of his life struggles, including selling pure water to make ends meet

Moses Bliss also recalled how his mother was unable to afford to pay for two bus seats during a trip to Akwa Ibom

Popular gospel singer Moses Bliss shut down his home state, Akwa Ibom, for his homecoming concert, 'The Bliss Experience,' on Monday, April 1.

The event, graced by indigenes of Akwa Ibom, including the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, saw Moses Bliss joined by his wife, Marie Wiseborn, and Frank Edwards, among other colleagues in the gospel music industry.

Moses Bliss recounts his grass to grace story. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

Moses Bliss motivates audience

In one of the videos from the concert, the Daddy Wey Dey Pamper singer recounted some of the difficult times in his life before fame.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The gospel star talked about the times he and his mom could not afford two bus seats when travelling to Uyo.

According to Moses, he had to stand at intervals during the trip and only sat when he was tired of standing.

In another clip, the now-celebrated singer revealed he once sold pure water to make ends meet.

While charging the indigenes of Akwa Ibom, Moses urged them not to let their challenges hold them down as they could be next to make the state proud on the global stage.

Watch the video of Moses Bliss recounting his humble beginning at his homecoming concert in Akwa Ibom state below:

Moses Bliss' wife's outfit trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss’ wife Marie's attire when they were spotted together in public caused a stir on social media.

While the music star kept things classy in his brown attire, his wife rocked a baggy native gown with a black scarf tied around her head paired with a big tote bag.

“Marrying a gospel singer doesn’t mean you should start dressing like dis nah Haba Marie u look older," a netizen said.

In another report, Funke Akindele imitated Moses Bliss' wife's viral dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng