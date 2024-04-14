Prophet Odumeje’s recent visit to London was marked by an enthusiastic reception as he made his appearance on stage, an event that quickly gained popularity on TikTok

Capturing their excitement, attendees eagerly recorded the moment on their phones, creating a buzz around the pastor’s presence

Additionally, Prophet Odumeje has expanded his influence into the music industry by releasing ‘Powers’, a dynamic and spiritually charged song produced in collaboration with the acclaimed Nigerian musician, Flavour

Prophet Odumeje, during his London tour, received a rapturous welcome as he stepped onto the stage.

The esteemed pastor’s arrival prompted the audience to eagerly rise to their feet in greeting, as they hastened to capture the event on their mobile devices, as shown by @henrydegreat115.

Prophet Odumeje graces stage in London. Photo credit: @henrydegreat

Source: TikTok

In a recent collaboration, Prophet Odumeje unveiled ‘Powers’, an invigorating track blending high-energy beats with spiritual nuances, featuring the renowned Nigerian artist, Flavour.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mummy837 said:

“Odumeje the celebrity pastor.”

Tina's hair wrote:

"Nothing u won tell me & Odumeje is not a pastor.”

Charles:

“I think say na crusade Odumeje said he's going for abi na comedy show.”

Iffy:

“Odumeje is loved by the people.”

Henry De Great:

“He is brotherhood he is loved by people.”

Donard Bulk:

“Odumeje dress pass Micheal Jackson n all d American musicians put 2geda.”

Felixmajorskeen:

“Odumeje no go get time for sunday activities again na..na shows them go dey book am for.”

Ada ada:

“Is he even aware that ppl just came 2 see him so they can laugh.is he aware that ppl don't take him seriously?”

Degreat Chris Okpomor:

“Any body that called odumeje pastor or man of God again Oghene ka punish owhona.”

Joy nkemdili:

“He don go wear flavor trouser.”

Prophet Odumeje's conversation with Airpeace staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

