Fast-rising Afrobeat artist Babyboy Jood is one of the new kids on the block, gradually carving a place for himself within the Nigerian music scene

He recently spoke to Legit.ng where he shared his story as an artist and why he decided to pursue a career in music

During the conversation, Babyboy Jood spoke about the pressure that comes with being a music artist and succeeding at it

Young Afrobeats artist Onovwakpor Jude Vikosin, better known as Babyboy Jood, is one of the fast-rising Nigerian singers, songwriters, and record producers.

He debuted on the music scene in Nigeria in 2021 with his first project, "My Body." It was a club banger with a strong Amapiano influence.

Fast-rising Afrobeats artist, Babyboy Jood shares with Legit.ng how he turned his heartbreak story into an inspiration for his new song.

Source: Instagram

Since his first body of work in 2021, he has dropped other hit songs that many young people and elderlies could relate to as his reputation as a melodic Afrobeats artist continued to grow.

During a recent short conversation with Legit.ng, Babyboy Jood spoke about his journey as a relatively unknown artist to be one of the faces of Afrobeats from the South-South region of the country.

Surviving the pressure

He spoke about the pressure of being an Afrobeats performer with the current set-up of the music industry and how he has managed it. He said:

"Its not being easy. The pressure it takes to cut through a diamond is not the same that cuts through a stone."

"Why BYM?" - Babyboy Jood shares

The young singer, who recently dropped a new song, "Far Away," also spoke about his record label and its role in his career growth.

"First of all the full mean of BYM is Blow Your Mind. It was established in 2020 with aim of creating enabling environment for young creatives to grow and share their unique talents in music. I came up with the idea in 2020 during the lockdown. And now the tool I created to help others is what has helped foster my own career."

"Using heartbreak to fuel my creativity" - Jood

During the short chat, the young songwriter also spoke about his new song, "Far Away", and how going through terrible heartbreak helped inspire it. Even though he claims to be over the heartbreak, it seems the new track is a message to his ex. During the conversation, he said:

"Last last na everybody go chop breakfast. The song was fueled by a terrible heartbreak I went through. The emotions expressed on the song were real and off my personal experience. Nothing inspires more than. However, the intention with the song was to make it a perfect combination of love and groove."

Source: Legit.ng