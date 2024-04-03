Blaqbonez has praised his senior colleague, Wizkid, for his contribution to the Afrobeat genre in Nigeria

During an interview in Los Angeles, the singer claimed that after Wizkid released his hit song, 'Essence', Afrobeat took a massive leap

Blaqbonez also noted that he didn't expect that he would have the opportunity to perform at the Grammy event

Nigerian singer, Emeka Akumefule, professionally known as Blaqbonez has opened up about his career and how Afrobeat has progressed as a genre.

The singer who shared his grass-to-grace story a few years ago spoke about a few other things in an interview with international media while in Los Angeles.

According to him, it was after Grammy Award winner, Wizkid released one of his hit songs, 'Essence' that Afrobeat took a massive leap.

Blaqbonez praises Wizkid. Photo credit @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

Blaqbonez talks about his career

Speaking about his music career in the clip, he stated that he never imagined all the accolades and successes he has recorded so far would materialize soon,

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Singer Blaqbonez noted that he is not an optimistic person but he was working on himself. The 'Back in Uni' crooner mentioned that it was his second time in America.

Below is the clip:

Blaqbonez complains about colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that Blaqbonez had cried out about how the music industry had been unfair to him.

The singer had earlier complained that Wizkid was releasing a new song on the same day he also planned to drop his track.

According to him, the Essence crooner's music prevented his song from getting the desired attention he had been envisaging.

In another video, he stated that he announced the date he was releasing his song over a month ago but 10 Nigerian singers also decided to drop their music the same day.

Blaqbonez drags Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Blaqbonez had dragged Davido over an announcement he made.

The singer had stated that he was going to launch his Timeless album on March 31st.

However, Blaqbonez had expressed his displeasure with Davido. Responding to his call out, Davido said that his album launch would not affect the young singer in any way because they both have different audiences.

Source: Legit.ng