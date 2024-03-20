An old video of Wizkid dancing to his hit song Holla At Your Boy released 13 years ago, has resurfaced online

In the video, the Nigerian Star Boy dished out some dance moves alongside some dancers on a stage

The video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his fans as some netizens compared him to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun 'Wizkid' is trending online over an old video of him that recently re-emerged in the media.

Wizkid, who recently blasted fans over his kind of music, was spotted in an old video from about 13 years ago dancing with some dancers on stage.

Wizkid and dancers vibe to Holla at Your Boy. Credit: @wizkidayo/gettyimage KMazur

Source: Instagram

The old video recalls the days of Wizkid as an upcoming singer he showed some energetic moves while performing his 2011 breakout song “Holla at Your Boy.”

Slide the post below to watch the trending video of Wizkid dancing below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People react to old video of Wizkid dancing

The video, which stirred reactions online, saw many compare the 'Essence' singer to the late American singer, Micheal Jackson, as they suggested the latter might not be able to challenge Wizkid. Read their comments below:

wahalaroom:

"Wahala! “Not even #MichealJackson can make these #Wizkid moves “ whats this again!"

valueurown:

"I wan send am de video make e stop to Dey insult us."

tutivibes:

"This is funny ASF! How far Wizkid has come mehn."

_hayzed99:

"So this boy sabi dance like this."

tyceondeck:

"Popsi say make we tell you make you no waka for night."

lifetipswithsirpeter:

"Honestly I wasn’t ready for the second slide… Please leave our Wizkid for us!"

_sog_official_:

"OMO popcy sef don hustle oooh see as my popcy dey fling leg."

estherojeh_:

"Who told you bad man don’t dance."

_emmzyyoung:

"Nothing way popsy never do for the money."

Wizkid begs Lagos paparazzi

In another entertainment report, a video of Wizkid at a recent party went viral online.

The singer and his crew were spotted in an animated setting when a young paparazzi approached to shoot footage of them.

In reaction, Wizkid urgently begged the man behind the camera to cease recording him, accusing him of trying to expose him.

Source: Legit.ng