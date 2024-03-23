A Japanese man has been sighted dancing excitedly to Davido's hit song, 'Feel' in a video on social media

In the clip, the man was wearing an orange Japanese cloth with his cap and hand fan as he took a bow before starting

He gave some lovely leg dance that warmed the hearts of people who saw it and they had to hit the comment section to react

The way a Japanese warrior (Samurai) danced joyfully to Davido's hit song 'Feel' has warmed the hearts of music lovers.

In the clip, the man first took a bow before he kicked off his energetic dance moves. He was wearing an orange traditional cloth and a yellow skirt. He also had a black cap on.

Japanese Samurai dances to Davido's Feel. Photo credit @davido

Source: Instagram

He displayed some dance moves as he vibed to the song.

The 'Timeless' crooner's song 'Feel' was produced by foremost video producer TG Omori who charged N100 Million for it.

After it's release, it has become a toast of music lovers as many people have vibed and have danced to it. The Grammy Award nominee had to rock school uniform with children in a vial video to also dance to the melodious tune.

The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido's uncle also showed some dance steps to the song.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of the Japanese dancing. Here are some of the comments below:

@djyoungjozzy:

"Shey na Bruce lee or jakie Chan ?"

@beylaryrdk:

"His leg work mad oooo."

@queenbentley23:

"30bg no get shame, see achievement."

@light_kester:

"I too love women vibes!."

@lecsioner:

"No reason FC like that bros we are very understanding people na Una just the over reason us."

@empressofabuja:

"All these things no really concern Wizkid FC."

@__owolabi10;

"Who wear cloth for this Werey."

@hef_hem4:

"But normally this song suppose collect something."

@ayam_palesh:

"How is this special, Abi e resemble Grammy."

@maliik_raz:

"Na Nigeria Japanese be this ."

TG Omori shares details of Davido's Feel

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ace producer, TG Omori, worked with Davido to produce the music video for 'Feel'.

In an interview with CNN, he said that Davido's energy was fresh because he had been on a break for a while.

He told his fans what they should look forward to in the music video.

