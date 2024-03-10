Nigerian singer Teni has warmed her loved ones against betrayal and listed some of the consequences of not listening to her.

According to her, she does not have time to exchange words on social media instead, she would go to her god for revenge

She noted that pastors from different denominations would be the ones to come and conduct deliverance for such people

Singer Teni Apata has frown at the way loved one betray so many people. She made a video and noted that she is not ready to exchange words with any lover so they should not even try to betray her.

The singer who bragged about her talent once noted that it is the people one loves the most that betray the most.

Teni says she would curse betrayers

In the video, she noted that she would curse anyone who dare to disappoint her. According to the philanthropist, she would use the god of iron and thunder and send them to anyone who goes against her.

The music artist noted that it would take the combined efforts of prominent pastors in Nigeria including Adeboye, Oyedepo, and some white garments pastors to remove the curses.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed he video made by Teni on betrayal Here are some of the comments below:

@pulchritudeana:

"The people I love love me back wholly!"

@blissz21:

"Between Teni and Simi, who you think catch cruise pass?"

@omodejotobi:

"I here say teni just comalt yaba."

@whysberry78004:

"Rest learn about life and understand people must talk and people must hurt u…that’s life."

@ojayspecialone:

"The truth is everyone hurts you but the people you love hurt you more because you expect them to be more from them because you love them and not really knowing if they love you."

@queensusz:

"I’m sorry she isn’t funny."

@felixroyal20:

"The person you love the most will be the person that will Brèak you, be prepared for whatever comes, don’t loose your SELF if you ever reach that point. It’ll definitely pass bye."

@dreizofficial:

"This girl sha."

@boomhairglobal:

"Betrayal from your love ones hurst differently."

@hitdaddyent:

"My motto: hold no grudges just learn the lesson. Since last year dey come na lesson I dey learn."

