Some English football club players in Chelsea have been sighted enjoying Davido's hit song while they were having their training

In the clip, the players who were in the dressing room changing were playing 'Unavailable' as they prepared to hit the field

The recording has spurred reactions from the lovers of the team and fans of the music star

Chelsea, the popular English football club based in Fulham, London, has shown that they are lovers of Nigerian music with a video sighted on social media.

Chelsea players play Davido's song during training. Photo credit @davido/chelseafc

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the players were preparing to hit the field ahead of their training and they were blasting Davido's hit song, 'Unavailable'.

Some of the players were busy humming the sound as it played on the speaker.

This is not the first time that football players would be honouring the Grammy Award nominee by playing his song. Last year, Man City female players danced to the 'Unavailable' song challenge to celebrate their goal. One of the players had scored a goal on the field and she used the dance challenge to show how excited she was about it.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of players listening to Davido's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@aje_hot_peppish:

"That’s why we loose cup, nah person wey loose Grammy we dey use him song."

@opom__1:

"If dem lose next match hold davido responsible."

@kilanzo___:

"Nor be only unavailable una hear for there but make u this werey blogger continue."

@n0.one.cares__;

"Nah why them no dey available for top 5 my club."

@carsbloggerrrr:

"Burna, Rema, Wizkid and Davido song was played bro."

@akorede0041:

"That’s why they are 11th since 2020."

@shilah_yima:

"Lol them play rema too but na davido the pr dey important pass chaii."

@jz.valentino:

"We are losing our next game."

@tomiwa__1_:

"No wonder we dey lose anyhow."

@mosco_29_:

"Na why u dey 11th for table."

Source: Legit.ng