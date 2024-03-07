Veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba recently made a public announcement about his management that has caught the attention of many

In a post shared online by 2Baba's former management, Now Muzik, the veteran singer would no longer do business with them after two decades

2Baba reacted to the break in partnership, noting that every good thing must come to an end while thanking Now Muzik for helping him be who he is now

Renowned Nigerian singer and Afro-pop icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, recently made a public announcement that stirred a lot of public attention.

According to a post on Instagram by Now Muzik, the partnership between the veteran singer 2Baba and his management has ended.

Nigerian singer 2baba and his manager of 20 years, Efe Omorogbe, end their working relationship. Photo credit: @2baba/@efeomorogbe

Source: Instagram

It was revealed that the partnership between 2Baba and Now Muzik is two decades old, according to the public statement released by the music managers.

Efe Omorogbe, the owner of Now Muzik, noted in the statement that he became 2Baba's manager after he left Plantashun Boiz in 2004.

2Baba reacts to the break in relationship

Veteran Nigerian pop star reacted to the break in his working relationship with Now Muzik, noting that nothing lasts forever.

2Baba noted that Now Muzik is one of the reasons he achieved so much as a musician. He stated in his farewell statement:

"I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik."

See the public announcement below:

Reactions as 2Baba parts ways with Now Muzik

Here are some of the comments that trailed the break in relationship:

@charles_okocha:

"Now this is what I call phenomenal Growth."

@khal_zimo:

"After 20 years, they better work it out."

@illblissgoretti:

"God bless The legends! Love and respect."

@vien007:

"Best collaboration of all time, my Daddies."

@tegamavin:

"Respect Legends."

@babarex0:

"Chai. ✊. 000. Nobody badder .. matured doings. A king forever."

@do2dtun:

"One of the best run..."

