“Every Good Thing Must Come to an End”: 2baba Says As He Parts Ways with His Manager after 20 Years
- Veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba recently made a public announcement about his management that has caught the attention of many
- In a post shared online by 2Baba's former management, Now Muzik, the veteran singer would no longer do business with them after two decades
- 2Baba reacted to the break in partnership, noting that every good thing must come to an end while thanking Now Muzik for helping him be who he is now
Renowned Nigerian singer and Afro-pop icon Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, recently made a public announcement that stirred a lot of public attention.
According to a post on Instagram by Now Muzik, the partnership between the veteran singer 2Baba and his management has ended.
It was revealed that the partnership between 2Baba and Now Muzik is two decades old, according to the public statement released by the music managers.
Efe Omorogbe, the owner of Now Muzik, noted in the statement that he became 2Baba's manager after he left Plantashun Boiz in 2004.
2Baba reacts to the break in relationship
Veteran Nigerian pop star reacted to the break in his working relationship with Now Muzik, noting that nothing lasts forever.
2Baba noted that Now Muzik is one of the reasons he achieved so much as a musician. He stated in his farewell statement:
"I owe a lot of my career success to Efe and his team at Now Muzik."
See the public announcement below:
Reactions as 2Baba parts ways with Now Muzik
Here are some of the comments that trailed the break in relationship:
@charles_okocha:
"Now this is what I call phenomenal Growth."
@khal_zimo:
"After 20 years, they better work it out."
@illblissgoretti:
"God bless The legends! Love and respect."
@vien007:
"Best collaboration of all time, my Daddies."
@tegamavin:
"Respect Legends."
@babarex0:
"Chai. ✊. 000. Nobody badder .. matured doings. A king forever."
@do2dtun:
"One of the best run..."
