Burna Boy has reacted to the interview granted by Jawon about a 30BG chain that Davido gave him

Jawon was a guest on Teju Babyface's show where he claimed that Burna Boy got an expensive chain from Davido

However, Burna Boy said it was an audio chain and that he would come back to the issue later on and reply to Jawon

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka, Burna Boy has shown that he is not comfortable with what Jawon said about him on Teju Babyface's podcast.

Jawon had granted an interview to the comedian who relocated abroad a few years ago and claimed that Davido gave Burna Boy a 30BG expensive chain. He noted that Burna Boy cannot claim another person didn't do anything for him.

Responding to the claims, the Grammy Award winner noted that it was an audio chain.

Burna Boy says Jawon should wait

In the short write-up, he said that the fact that he was smiling did not mean that he was smiling.

He promised to visit the case again after he was done with the people who paid for his show.

Recall that Jawon had slammed Burna Boy over who paved the way for him in the music industry. His friend, King Mannny also cursed Jawon over his utterance as well.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to Burna Boy's response to Jawon. Here are some of the comments below:

@nkem.frances:

"You collect chain wear abii you no collect chain wear? Evidence dey ooo so visit the matter with caution."

@adukee___________:

"That’s not 30BG chain abeg leave story."

@shuuga.baebii.awele:

"Abeg when cokobar money dey expire?"

@iamalexanderd8:

"Me I no see any wrong for wetin Jaywon dey talk oh."

@davinchy_the_pro':

"So burna boy once wore 30BG chain."

@cookielaack:

"See Evidence oh."

@taymmiegurl:

"So what now went wrong."

@montana_da_rocha:

"Davido free spirit no go put am for trouble one day."

@growbybooks:

"On the low was released 2018 so this beef is not too old. Hope they squash it eventually."

@ofijoyce:

"Burna dn smoke forge."

@lanrey_xo_xo:

"Omoo the evidence clear like check."

Jawon slams Burna Boy for his pride

Legit.ng had reported that Jawon had taken a swipe at Burna Boy for his pride and behavior.

He noted that Eedris Abdulkareem shouldn't have criticised his junior colleague as he was not in the best position to do that.

He also taunted Burna Boy for saying no one paved the way for him in the entertainment industry.

