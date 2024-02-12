The Nigerian music industry has united in opposition to the proposed collaboration with the Grammy Awards to establish an African version of the prestigious music accolade

The concept originated from the minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who sees it as a positive move

Stakeholders in the entertainment industry advocated for the promotion of local equivalents of the award, such as the Headies and others

Concerns have been raised within the music industry regarding a proposed partnership between the Nigerian government and the American Grammy Awards to establish an African version of the prestigious music awards.

Stakeholders in the music industry are urging President Bola Tinubu to halt the initiative, fearing it could potentially jeopardise the autonomy and cultural identity of African music.

Nigerian music industry stakeholders kick against collaboration with Grammy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Nigerian minister calls for African Grammy

The proposed partnership, spearheaded by the Nigerian minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, aims to create an award event specifically tailored for African music, The Nation reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Industry players are, however, apprehensive, expressing concerns that the collaboration could undermine the progress made by the African music industry over the years.

Segun Ogunjimi, CEO of Trending Musik, cautioned against the move, highlighting the remarkable strides made by Nigeria's music industry without significant government support. Ogunjimi emphasised the risk of adopting foreign models that may not align with Africa's cultural heritage and artistic direction, reported the Vanguard.

Expressing dismay, Ogunjimi stated, "This is a clear case of misplaced priorities. It reeks of neo-colonialism and could harm our economy."

Benjamin Iguebor, a veteran music producer, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the importance of preserving Africa's musical heritage.

He argued for the support of locally-grown initiatives like the All African Music Awards (AFRIMA) and the Headies, rather than prioritizing international recognition over Africa's unique musical traditions.

Iguebor stressed:

"Instead of importing foreign elements that will not align with the continent's unique cultural identity and context, why not continue nurturing our own?"

In response to the proposed partnership, industry stakeholders are mobilising against the initiative, calling for President Tinubu's intervention to halt the collaboration. They argue that supporting existing African music awards institutions is crucial in promoting the continent's music industry on a global level.

Ogunjimi concluded:

"We are calling on President Tinubu to prevail on the minister to bury this idea forthwith."

CEO of Grammy shares how to win the award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that days after five Nigerian music artists lost all of their Grammy nominations, the CEO of the Recording Academy speaks.

During an interview with a music journalist, the CEO of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason, shared how to win a gong with the Recording Academy.

He noted five major vital points, and most of the things Harvey shared have sparked massive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng