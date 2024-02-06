Seun Kuti has made a video where he said that his life was in danger because he had been saying the truth

According to him, he can't count the number of court cases and police invitations he has received

The singer also said that he was fighting many wars alone and that people have been silencing speakers of the truth for a long time

Seun Kuti, son of legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti has shared a video that called for concern among his fans and music lovers.

The controversial singer said that he is fighting some lone battles that he has lost count of. He added that what he is presently going through is because he has been speaking the truth.

Kuti says people are after his life

In the recording, the singer who clocked 40 last year explained that some people were after his life. Though he didn't mention anybody's name, he was serious about what he was saying.

Seun Kuti alleged that they have been trying to silence speakers of the truth since 705 BC.

Seun Kuti says he lost count of cases

According to him, he can't count the number of court cases he is battling with for nothing.

He mentioned that people just want to invite the police on him without any justifiable reason.

Recall that Kuti had accosted a man last year at the airport after he threatened to kill him.

He said:

"I will reveal it here today. They want to silence me for this country. I can't tell you how many wars I am fighting alone. I can't tell you how many cases are in court for nothing, or how many police invitations here, left, right, and center for nothing"

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@Alfred Marsh:

"No one will destroy you. Your Dad shrine and juju will definitely cover you."

@gigi__N:

"They no fit destroy person Wey don destroy himself."

@igweigwe71:

"Who? Inconsequential clown."

@SureNigerian:

"Abeg where the full clips dey?"

@JoyMart14:

"Man is spotting the truth.'

@Big_Araxx:

"He's making valid points."

@kazuchinni:

"What’s truth if it can’t be verified. Life is beyond the physical eyes. So I’m to just take your word for it and follow your believe without proof?"

@TOMIDE_raph:

"Too much of everything is bad. I will never listen to what a man who said he doesn’t believe in God has to say. No point listening bcus we are not of the same kingdom. We are two separate people living on the earth."

@Engr_chukky:

"Story story, someone saw a letter in a wall, lol Hollywood movie."

@olayiwolemmy:

"Imagine I read a book that; as a man, one should engage in argument rather than immediate agreement, before arriving at a mutual agreement."

@sifon_ekanem:

"This guy too talk. Why not go straight to the point."

