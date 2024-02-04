A single white man has expressed his unhappiness at being unable to get into a relationship with a woman

The man in his 40s opened up that women refused to date him as a result of his age and wondered if anyone finds him attractive

At the time of this report, his video has amassed over two million views on TikTok and massive reactions

In a trending video, a white man shared his relationship challenge on TikTok and asked if he was still good-looking.

According to @judah8465, he is unmarried and has had it tough getting into a relationship as women turn him down.

He lamented that women consider him old. Photo Credit: @judah8465

Source: TikTok

@judah8465 said the age factor has been a stumbling block for him. He said women reject him when they find out his age.

He lamented that they consider him too old to be dated. He shared a video in which he looked worried and wrote:

"Women refuse to date me when they find out I'm 45. They say I'm old. Does anyone find me attractive?"

Watch the video below:

Internet users show him support

diananayagabriell said:

"Stay strong... God will send you the life partner you pray for... be confident."

Bless said:

"You are handsome and take note some women like older men and finds them attractive. You are sweet."

Retno Siti Kurniatun (Titi) said:

"Helo you not older. Judah am 49 older from you don't be sad ok .you must be strong."

@nicewipada said:

"You must love yourself first. When you feel you are worthy enough You will not be influenced by age differences."

Carl.geline said:

"If this is not just for content. I suggest try to find someone that is ready to settle for marriage. There are other women out there."

Scott said:

"I'm 57 women tell me I'm too old... I didn't know age now matter so much."

tinskie_0518 said:

"I am 45 and I don't care if no one likes me because of my age. I love myself."

Woman cries out over being unmarried at 39

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had cried out online over being single at 39.

Sharing a video in which she shed tears, the United Kingdom migrant highlighted some pressing issues in her life.

Apart from being single, she said she had no children or car and does not have a house of her own. She mentioned God as she cried about her problems.

Her touching video went viral on the platform, amassing over 392k views.

Source: Legit.ng