DJ Cuppy has listed the records she wants to surpass in 2024 in a post she made on social media

According to her, she wants to be a prettier, calmer, wealthier healthier version of herself in 2024

The disc jockey also shared some pictures to show her lovely face and her positive affirmation for the year

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy is not losing guard this year as stated in one of her posts.

The Oxford University master's holder said she wants to be a better version of herself in 2024.

According to her, she wants to be the calmer, healthier, wealthier, prettier, Godliest version of who she used to be.

DJ Cuppy lists the record to surpass in 2024. Photo credit @cupymusic

DJ Cuppy shares lovely photos

In the post, the disc jockey who said she cried a lot in 2023 shared a photo collage with her fans.

In the pictures, she wore her favorite colored top and her hair was also in pink.

DJ Cuppy shares affirmation

The billionaire's daughter also shared her 2024 affirmation with her fans. The pink cardboard which had her positive confession stated that " she is fully engaged in the present".

See the post here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the DJ. Here are some of the comments below:

@patriciabright:

"Gorgeous Cuppy glowing from the inside out."

@funnyboy1._:

"Why she come resemble aunty ramota just passing."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Belle."

@22klavishmusic:

"With all the money you no get man,, huney u look older every picture did anyone tell you dat ?"

@ilesanmifisayo:

"I too love this lady simple and respectful."

@alesia567:

"Face of Naija!. Only good people have such dreams and undoubtedly, you are one of them. Go for it Angel."

@leomieanderson:

"So pretty."

@zalenchilord_since77:

"We Cuppy dat @cuppymusic."

@mickeysmart__:

"@cuppymusic you forgot to add the most successful record label owner. Cupcakerecords."

@manutdinpidgin:

"You fine sha."

