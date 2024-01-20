Nicki Minaj has praised a Nigerian violinist, Lucia Okeh for the way she handled the instrument and wowed her fans

The singer was impressed with the way the instrumentalist performed one of her hit songs 'Falling For You'

Minaj also celebrated Nigerians and wrote in pidgin while calling the lady beautiful in her short message

Trinidad born but United state based music artist Nicki Minaj has expressed excitement after watching Nigerian violinist Lucia Okeh play her song 'Falling For You' on the violin.

The rapper hailed Nigerians and wrote in pidgin that "Naija no dey carry last". She also said that Okeh's performance was great

Nicki Minaj jails Nigeria in pidgin after violinist performed her song. Photo credit @nickiminaj/@lucia_okeh

Source: Instagram

Minaj rates okeh's performance

In her message, the rapper scored the instrumentalist. According to the singer who was sued by a jewelry store last year, Okeh's ability to use the instrument got magical at every seconds until the last minute.

Nicki Minaj thanks Okeh

Minaj also thanked the instrumentalist for warming her heart with the musical performance of her hit song. She called her beautiful and advised her fans to use their headphones to listen to the music so they could enjoy it.

This is not the first time that Minaj will be showing how much she loves and appreciates Nigeria. Last year, she hinted at a plan to have a tour in Nigeria.

See her post here:

Fans react to Nick Minaj's message to Okeh

Netizens have reacted to the message Minja wrote for the violinist. Here are some of the comments below:

@cutiedoll001:

"The gift of a man maketh way for him this is indeed magical."

@kemicutie_:

"Hope my yet unknown talent is seeing what other talents are doing."

@official_loveberry:

"Dear God, I need you to reveal my talent right now."

silver_worth

"Mama Bear."

@oma_nweze:

"It truly is magical. Such beautiful talent.'

@shola_pro:

"Song title."

@helena_buddafly:

"The generous queen.'

@djerexx01:

"Now am force to say God bless Nigeria."

@titilay0mi:

"Goosebumps."

@grace_ogah_:

"@lucia_okeh congratulations."

Portable joins Nicki Minaj's Instagram live, makes comment

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was part of the fans who appeared on Minaj's Instagram live chat.

the controversial singer who is a big fan of the US rapper commented using his popular slang Zazu

His appearance on the live chat generated reactions from his fans in Nigeria.

