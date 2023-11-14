Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe has finally reacted to some calls online about his Oyinmo challenge

The comic turn music producer, in a statement released online, has put a stop to the Oyinmo challenge, citing health and life hazards challengers are undertaking

Carter Efe, in his statement, noted that the challenge was about people finding creative ways to appreciate God, not rolling around in an unhealthy environment

Nigerian comic and skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has released a statement online cancelling the Oyinmo challenge.

In his statement, the comic gave reasons for ending the Oyinmo challenge, noting that challengers were risking their lives in unhealthy environments.

Carter Efe stops the viral Oyinmo challenge by citing health hazards as the reason for ending it. Photo credit: @carterefe

Carter's public announcement comes after he was called out by some netizens for instigating a challenge that poses a serious health risk to Nigerians.

Carter Efe picks 10 people to give $1000 each

The Nigerian skit maker, however, noted that he genuinely appreciates everyone who participated in the challenge so far and was going to pick people to gift $1000 each.

Carter Efe has now shared videos of the top ten persons who would get a $1000 gift from him.

However, some fans have reacted to Carter's public announcement telling him not to end the challenge yet.

See Carter Efe's statement stopping the Oyinmo challenge:

Here are some of the clips that got netizens upset:

Another clip tagged as unhealthy:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clips and Carter's response

@babyblogger__:

"You go explain tire me I dey inside soakaway now Dey do my own abeg."

@hoeshagee_blog:

"So na cause of $100 you dey use your health play."

@next_autos:

"You can’t stop it now , I Dey third mainland bridge I wan Jump enter water do my own challenge ooo."

@officialsarahmartins:

"Me wey don dey near express to roll in front of trailer nko???"

@thebenniesfabricsandvarieties:

"When I Don set ringlight for eleyele river already why you stop am now?"

maleficent_mama2:

"I was saying it, some dullards were busy saying trash. Must you enter inside the gutter water just because you want to win money??? They should stop ✋."

@mrnollywoodng:

"This people too stubborn ohhhh they won't stop."

@jae_muna1:

"The challenger has been challenged."

@funnyfrosh:

"Oh and now i just enter gutter this afternoon u no quick post na."

@jectimi_comedy:

"Na poverty wey dey naija cus am abeg no stop the challenge becos I hear say one my cousin dey plan roll him self inside suckerway to win this Oyimo challenge oh it MUST CONTINUE."

@official_yunizy:

"For where? You go finish watin you start."

@maasoroju:

"I never see person inside pit latrine na."

Young Duu calls out Carter Efe for attending shows without him

Legit.ng recalls reporting when up-and-coming singer Young Duu went online to call out Carter Efe, noting that he was trying to reap him.

Duu made these allegations during an Instagram Live session. He claimed that Carter Efe was trying to steal his song Oyinmo from him.

He publicly said that Carter Efe was a comedian, not a musician, yet he was using his work for personal gain.

