A Jamaican lady has made her desire to date Nigerian singer Burna Boy known publicly

The lady sent a series of voice messages to the singer about her aim and what she has to offer the singer

She promised never to engage in social media drama but asked Burna Boy to get for her a expensive fashion item

A lady who is from Jamaica has openly proclaimed that she is interested in dating Nigerian singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy.

The lady who didn't reveal her identity except for the fact that she speaks Jamaican language very well recorded some voice messages for the singer and sent them to him.

In one of the notes, she promised never to engage in any social media drama that might embarrass the Grammy Award winner. She also made it known that she wants Burna Boy to buy her a Birkin bag worth thousands of naira.

Her call was made a few months after Burna Boy bought his former lover Stefflon Don a luxury whip.

The 'Last Last' crooner had in 2023 also gifted Jada Kingdom, a Jamaican singer seven luxury bags as it was alleged that they were dating.

See the voice notes here:

Fans react to the messages sent by the lady

Reactions have trailed the messages the lady sent to Burna Boy. Here are some of the comments below:

@okagbare__:

"You can already hear the crazy in her voice."

@oyindamola_adeyemi_:

"I love the language."

@blenzyzfire:

"Jamaican language sweet die."

@ce_empire01:

"City boy don hear am."

@sydney_vivian_7:

"Na Men Get Style.:

@official_yung_sire:

"Why Jamaican women they pursue odogwu like this….. and them they get nyach oooo…. E b like odogwu dey touch down."

@wf_sammyrichie1:

"Make he put ham for remix."

@chizzyabig:

"She come Dey do like cat lol ."

@victhor__17:

"That is the life of a city o ye Ke???"

@callme_monnyjay:

"This girl nah city."

