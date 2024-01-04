Portable has displayed the newly acquired industrial sewing machines he will use for new line of business

The singer made it known that he is adding to his line of businesses and venturing into the fashion industry

In a video seen online, the singer kept the new machines in a section dedicated to the fashion business in his bar

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Oyegbile professionally known as Portable or Dr Zeh is starting the year on a good note with the video he just posted on his Instastory.

The singer who is known for calling out those who might have offended him seemed to have rested and focused on his business.

The street pop singer made a video where he displayed the new sewing machines he bought as he plans to venture into making fashionable wear.

In the video, the machines were about five in number which cost an arm and leg. In another video, the singer was seen operating one of the machines as he tried to sew cloth on it.

Aside from his plan to start a fashion business, Portable also has his hands in club business and also the real estate.

