Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has once again taken to social media to show off his latest achievement

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video on his page of his latest bar investment to the joy of his fans

A number of the singer’s admirers took to the comment section to celebrate his latest achievement

Popular controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, recently had ample reasons to celebrate as he unveiled his latest achievement online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star shared a video showing a new bar project he was working on.

The video captured the impressive structure with the name Odogwu Bar written at the entrance with Portable’s photo displayed beside it.

Fans praise Portable as he flaunts latest building project. Photos: @portablebaeby

The clip also gave a netizens a tour of the interior of the large space as they got to see what the inside looked like.

In the caption of the post, the Zazu Zeh crooner explained that he was going to be announcing the opening date of the bar soon.

He wrote:

“Giving u guys De Opening date Soonest Trust de process We are not playing here Akoi ODOWGU”.

See the post below:

Fans gush over Portable as he shows off latest investment

Shortly after the singer shared a video of his latest building project online, a number of netizens took to the comment section to celebrate his big win with him. Read some of their comments below:

surest_herbdul6:

"INVESTORS DOINGS "

ayojahofficial:

"Make una dey play Zazu dey cash out."

iyaigbomina_comedy:

"Congratulations blood."

ogstarzy33:

"E no dey easy"

bugzydvinci:

"For Those Who Thought Portable Wasn't Smart Cos He Came From The Trenches & Don't Speak Good English (Foreign Language) .....Say E Too Razz, See Razz Man Is Building Businesses & Establishing More. Don't Judge, Love & Support. Zazzzooooooo. ❤️ ikaaaa."

idowulege3:

"E no go school, e no go school, e dey invest!!!! Una Weldon oo wolesoyinka dey chop your book for your parents house , no go hustle... Congratulations brr."

ayomi_billz01:

"Na new Africa shrine 2 be this."

chibuezemakuo738:

"Zazuu my man keep it up bro... more grace more more power…"

official_habbeycole:

"Congrats it’s not easy this time wey iron Dey cry for market everyday for nija "

Portable brags with Yoruba monarch rocking waist-length gold chain

Portable made the news for the umpteenth time after he visited a Yoruba monarch, Oba Oniba Ekun aka Jafo Authority.

The Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of videos of himself with the king at his palace as he continued to draw attention to the monarch’s necklace.

The young Yoruba king was seen wearing a very long, chunky Cuban-styled necklace that reached his waist.

Portable was heard telling people to look at what the king put around his neck. According to the singer, the jewellery can buy some people’s family houses. He added that the king’s jewellery is authentic.

Source: Legit.ng