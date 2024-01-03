Yhemolee and Daniel Regha have put their differences with Nasboi aside and jumped on the umbrella challenge in a viral video

The nightclub owner and Regha had slammed Nasboi for going into music as they advised him to stick to comedy

In the recording, Nasboi and Yhemolee danced to umbrella challenge and in another post, Nasboi took a picture with Regha

Yhemolee and Daniel Regha seemed to have ended their fight with skit maker Nasboi as seen in social video posted by Nasboi.

Legit.ng had reported that Yhemolee had slammed Nasboi for not paying attention to comedy and venturing into music. Regha also criticised the content creator for going into music.

In a recording sighted by Legit.ng, Yhemolee danced merrily to Nasboi's song, 'Umbrella'.

Nasboi was the first to start dancing and Yhemolee later joined him. The skit maker tried to teach him how to dance but he didn't get the dance steps.

In another post made by the content creator, he took a photo with the social media critic.

Recall that Nasboi had challenged Regha to a boxing match after he got tired of the constant criticism from him.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Yhemolee and Nasboi

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the two. Here are some of the comments below:

@krakstv:

"Things we love to see."

@scoobynero:

"Nasboi no get wahala with anybody."

@isbae_u:

"Love it."

@babarex0:

"Guys life too sweet. Dis year. No gree for devil ooo ."

@one_ozain:

"I was waiting on this mhen."

@am_deraa2:

"My love for this music thou. I don stream am tire."

@romeo_wj':

"Now the another man go Dey vex ."

@iam_jaybestt:

"Na why I no de put mouth for husband and wife matter."

@jaycapocapae:

"Already had mad respect for Nasboi but this puts him on a totally different level with me. God bless your hustle man! ."

@outfeetng:

"I think every artiste should take music promotion lessons from Nasboi. Cause what in the name of promotion is this. Na Daniel Regha we go see next."

@mc_akonuche:

"If you don’t love this Nasboi ehhh then something is wrong with you. His energy is so pure."

Kizz Daniel says Nasboi's umbrella challenge is his favourite

Legit.ng had reported that Kizz Daniel has praised the umbrella challenge introduced by the skit maker.

According to him, the song and dance moves are his favourite

Fans took to the comment section to react to what the singer said.

