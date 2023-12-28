There is no doubt that Odumodublvck and Shallipopi are the two biggest breakout stars in the music industry for 2023

A clip of Shallipopi's parents jamming hard to his song with Odumodublvck has created a significant uproar on social media

However, something Shallipopi's mum and dad did in the trending clip has gone viral, stirring the imagination of many netizens

The reputation of fast-rising Nigerian singers Odumodublvck and Shallipopi continues to grow, and a recent clip of the latter's parents jamming to one of the former songs has set the internet on fire.

A video posted by Shallipopi on his Instagram page of his parents singing his new song "Cast" word for word has created a significant stir online.

Video of Shallipopi’s parents singing Odumodublvck’s verse on Cast word for word goes viral. Photo credit: @odumodublvck/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

This came moments after Shallipopi's mum was seen lifting her son in the air like he was a baby.

Shallipopi's mum and dad sing Odumodublvck's raunchy lyrics

One of the most exciting moments in the viral clip, now a significant highlight online, was seeing Shallipopi's parents singing Odumodu Blvck's raunchy verse from Cast.

Shallipopi's parent was sighted in the clip, dropping each of Odumodu's verses with pitch precision, which led to reactions on social media.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail the viral clip

See how netizens reacted to Shallipopi's parents singing and vibing to Odumodublvck's raunchy lyrics video:

@agentoflaughter:

"Did Mumsy just say that?"

@carterefe:

"Sharrrpppppp."

@peopleofabia_:

"This life have money... His mum likes his hair."

@real_maryanndavid:

"No be small thing oh."

@divine__099:

"Bro your dad looks like metro too much has anyone ever told him that?"

@legendaryheisenberg:

"D ppl asking his mother listens to his musiccome and see oo she’s even the writer ."

@sir_efex:

"For benin woman to old, she go barb low cut."

@iam_mulla_:

"Shaa Get money. Imagine our parents vibing to those lines!"

@teezipapi:

"I’m proud of his parents, them calm down raise am together."

@frank_sunday739:

"Be like na mummy write this music lyrics."

@sky__nwachimereze1:

"As far as mom and dad are happy, omo other peoples opinions no matter Ajeh ❤️ see joy."

@_b177_y_b177_y_:

"Watin concern mama and papa."

Odumodublvck speaks about being a role model

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Odumodublvck where he warned young Nigerians against picking him as their role model.

During an interview with Zero Conditions, the singer revealed why he is very aggressive in handling social media trolls.

He also shared why he thinks anyone who picks him as a role model is a fool and would advise them instead to follow Jesus, not him.

Source: Legit.ng