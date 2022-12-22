Nigerian A-list rapper Vector Tha Viper married his girlfriend in a silent wedding on Wednesday, December 21

While the rapper didn't make any noise about the ceremony, videos from the event have surfaced on social media

Many of the rapper's wife's friends have taken to social media to pen congratulatory messages to them

Popular rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun better known as Vector Tha Viper is making headlines over his low-key wedding with his girlfriend.

According to the reports, Vector married his girlfriend Yinka Coker, a physiotherapist on Wednesday, December 21.

While the rapper didn't share photos and videos from the event on his social media timelines, however, videos from friends which were also reposted by Vector’s wife on her Instagram page have gone viral.

A clip showed Vector and his wife donned in plain white outfits as family and friends celebrate with them.

See the video below:

See more pics below:

