Months after Ghanaian market woman Mama Toli went viral online for singing a bastardised version of his song, she finally gets to meet him

A clip of Mama Toli and her Happy Town Market Women crew being brought out on stage at the MTN Ghana Christmas carol goes viral

In the viral clip, Mama Toli once again stole the show as she was handed the microphone to perform her famous remix of Asake's Lonely at the Top

The glory of the famous Ghanaian market woman doing crew, the Happy Town Project, doesn't seem set to dim anytime soon.

A video of the Happy Town Market women being brought out on stage at the MTN Ghana Christmas Carol festivities has sparked reactions online.

Nigerian singer Asake creates a stir as he brings Ghanaian market women on stage at MTN Christmas carol. Photo credit: @officialstarter/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Their founder, Official Starter, led the crew as they put up an endearing performance live on stage, just like they've become quite famous for doing on their social media platforms.

Mama Toli performs Asake's Lonely At the Top live

However, one person stole the show, Mama Toli, as she was handed the microphone to perform her special version of Asake's Lonely At The Top, which went viral months ago.

As ever, Mama Toli delivered with supreme confidence. The fish seller turned content creator had the audience so engrossed with her performance that they sang her version of Asake's song instead of the original one.

This isn't the first time the Ghanaian market women have caught the attention of Nigerian singers; a while back, they did a dance clip for Burna Boy's "CityBoys" and Mr Eazi's Show Dem.

Watch Mama Toli's performance below:

Watch the other women's performance on stage:

Reactions trail Mama Toli's live version of Asake's song

Here are some of the viral comments that trailed Mama Toli and the Happytown Market women's performance:

@kukspayne:

"Did anyone notice that the crowd was singing mama Toli Toli’s version and not the original?"

@berlamundi:

"A new house for each of these women!! We need to make this happen. They have been our source of joy this entire year."

@missalomo:

"He lost his Mother ️ && Blesses many, you’ll NEVER lack Nana."

@trish_asantewaa:

"The fact that the audience knows her lyrics."

@taylordotun:

"You do not have to do it right to get it right. Just do your best.... This is so beautiful..."

@elsieokpocha:

"Omgggggggggggg Im smiling like a big fool."

@midaff_josh:

"American got talent get ready them mamas are coming soon."

@d_realsolz:

"Mama Toli doing what she enjoy best but no place beats the market place."

@afrikayla:

"Mama Toli even rocked her Afrikayla bubu to sing she deserves more."

@_michaelbaidoo:

"Mama Toli to the world ."

Source: Legit.ng