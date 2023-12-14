Eight Nigerian singers has been shortlisted for the 26th edition of MOBO awards taking place in the UK

The award which is taking place on February 7 has Davido, Wizkid, Asaka, Rema, and others on its list

A Nigerian gospel singer Limoblaze also made it on the list as he was nominated in the Best Gospel Act category

Organizers of the MOBO Award, an annual celebration recognising excellence in music have announced that the 26th edition of the event would take place on February 7, 2024.

The event will take place at Utilita Arena Sheffield in the UK and it will be attended by hundreds of music artists from across the globe. Eight Nigerian artists were nominated on the list which was released on December 14th, 2023.

Grammy award-winning singer, Ayodeji Balogun better known as Wizkid was nominated the Best African Music Art. Other artists in the same category include Grammy nominee, Davido, Rema, Burna Boy, Asake, Adekunle Gold..

The award has included new categories, MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award and Paving The way award - MOBO Impact and MOBO Pioneer award as a way of celebrating the black culture.

Limoblaze makes Best Gospel Act

Samuel Onwubiko professionally known as Limoblaze was the only Nigerian singer who made the best gospel act category.

