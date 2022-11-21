Nigerian music star has set a new record in the United States of America as he is now the first Afrobeat artist to bag an AMA in that category

The singer defeated the likes of Burna Boy, CKay, among others, who were also nominated in the category

While Wizkid has reacted to his latest win, his fans and followers have taken to social media to congratulate him

Nigerian international act Ayo Balogun Wizkid has once again added to his many wins in November 2022.

This comes as the Nigerian Star Boy was crowned favourite Afrobeats artist of the year at the recently concluded 2022 American Music Award (AMA) held in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Wizkid beats Burna Boy, CKay, others to win AMA favourite Afrobeats artist of the year.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid won the award ahead of the likes of Burna Boy, CKay, Fireboy DML, and Tems, who were also nominated in the category.

Wizkid reacts after winning AMA Award

The singer, who recently dropped his More Love Less Ego (MLLE) album, took to his Twitter handle to share the good news with his fans as he added his popular bird emoji in his caption.

Wizkid is the first to win AMA favourite Afrobeats artist, as the category was created in 2022.

Fans congratulate Wizkid

janetbrownie1:

"Congratulations sir Bigwiz…. You are loved and you are the favourite . Keep shinning."

big_derah:

"Congratulations GOAT of Afrobeats. You’re their daddy!"

jojaybee9:

"Instead of you to commend your fans that voted for you .. if it wasn’t their commitment and loyalty it would be hard for you to win most of ur awards."

thatdamgirl:

"And why were you not in attendance my love."

Wizkid becomes first African artist to sell out Madison Square Garden in one month

Legit.ng reported how Wizkid became the first African artiste to officially sell out the Madison Square Garden (MGS) in New York in one month.

This comes as Wizkid had his show at the garden on Wednesday, November 16, and he completely sold out the 20,000-capacity hall.

In a video that has gone viral, a top official in charge of the MSG was seen congratulating Wizkid over his new feat, and he was presented with a plaque.

