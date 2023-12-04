Manny Monie, the former signee of the controversial singer Portable, trends as a clip of him in a jubilation mood trends

The young singer, in the viral clip, thanked fast-rising Hypeman Money Gee for crediting him with a million naira out of the 20m given to him by Wizkid

This comes hours after Manny Monie had gone online to reveal that he was suffering from depression

Former Zeh Nation signee Manny Monie trends online as a clip of him going gaga after TikTok sensation Money Gee credited him.

The hypeman, God Over Everything (GOE), has been the most prominent social media revelation of the last seven days since his song Ta Ta Ta went viral online.

Fast-rising hypeman GOE shocks close pal Manny Monie, giving him N1m out of the N20m Wizkid gave him. Photo credit: @manny_monie/@wizkid/@moneygee35

Source: Instagram

One of GOE's biggest fans is Wizkid, who stunned the young hypeman and gave him N20m.

Manny Monie says his depression is gone

Recall that Manny Monie recently went online to lament that he was suffering from depression after the news of Wizkid's giving GOE N20m went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Hours after his clip went viral, Manny went online gaga, revealing that GOE had credited him with a million naira.

Manny, who trended online earlier this year after falling out with his former label boss, Portable, seems set to make his big break.

Watch the video of Manny Monie going gaga after GOE credited him:

This is Manny Monie's video, where he revealed he was suffering from depression

See how fans reacted to Manny Monie's video after he was credited

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Manny Monie's video:

@smallbaddo__:

"Ur papa dem don cure ur depression."

@a_yo_mi_po:

"Spend wisely oo….no go buy dog again oo."

@evakidbtc:

"Go collect a room for island kiakia."

@kisshello_vibes20:

"Werey for just 1 m you really broke."

@mummy_ex_mi:

"Go collect apartment for prime water."

@oluwafemi.11:

"This one wey you Dey happy like say na 10meter he send you. No forget say 1million no Dey last again."

@gos_pel_19v72:

"Werey Don happy."

@marleysmithmf:

"Sha spend wisely."

@ola_worldwideblog:

"Case closed ❤️."

Hypeman God Over Everything buys a car for mum

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier a trending video of a new car that the young hypeman GOE acquired for his mum.

Hours after singer Wizkid stunned GOE and gave him N20m, the young has made the headlines as he goes all out to make his mum happy.

In a caption of the video he shared on his Instagram page, the hypeman revealed it had been a long-time wish to buy his mother a car.

Source: Legit.ng