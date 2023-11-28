Singer Burna Boy has reacted to the verse taken by Odumodu Blavck in Shallipopi's song 'Cast'

The singer was in the company of Pocolee and some other people when the song was played

He wasn't happy and looked lost as he looked into the air with a strange expression on his face

Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has reacted to the verse Odumodu Blvxk took in Shallipopi's song ' Cast'.

The award-winning Afrobeat artiste was out with some friends and Pocolee at an event when the music was played publicly.

Burna Boy shows funny expression ss he reacts to Odumodu Blvck’s song. Photo credit @burnboygrm/@odumodublvck

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit .ng had reported that the rapper was embroiled in a heated argument about his verse in 'Cast'.

He was hugely criticized by ladies who deemed his lyrics demeaning to their gender. Reacting to the song after he heard it, Burna Boy's his facial expression was that of disbelief and disturbance.

Pocolee dances to Odumodu Blvck's song

While the Grammy award wining singer was still trying to comprehend what he was hearing, popular dancer Pocolee was seen enjoying himself as he sang and danced to the lyrics of the vulgar song.

See the video where Burna Boy reacted to the song here:

Fans reacted to the way Burna Boy responded to Odumodu Blvck's song

Netizens have reacted to the way Burna Boy responded to the song sang by Odumodu Blvck. Here are some of the comments below.

@nhiffy_:

"That’s the love of my life y’all no disrespect please."

@abisade:

"Burnaboy say make una leave am alone ."

@abiesolah:

"Burna looks traumatised like na wa oo."

@_sopurucheee:

"He was shocked did he hear properly ? Then they repeated it again."

@itz_blesshoney:

"Even Burna isn’t happy with that lyrics."

@a.m.a.k.a.a.h:

"E shock Odogwu."

@_royal_collectible:

"Make podcast invite baba first., e go talk full mic."

@chee.amahkah:

"Burna boy is lost."

@ife___oma_:

"I remember when they banned us from singing kelewa as a child , now this? The next generation go worse."

@bigiitheblogger:

"Nah lie Burna go dey jam am for bathroom but as him see camera him gats Dey surprised so them no go drag am ."

Source: Legit.ng