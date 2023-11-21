Wizkid's manager and baby mama Jada P has stated that Abuja is her best place in Nigeria

At an event, she was asked where her favourite place was, and she responded that it was the FCT

She noted that most people believe the place is boring, but for her, it is a quiet place to stay and enjoy peace

Jada Pollock, aka Jada P, Wizkid's manager and baby mama, has stated that she loves the peace and serenity of living in certain places in Nigeria.

In a video seen online, the mother of two made it known that her best place in Nigeria is the Federal Capital Territory, also known as Abuja.

Wizkid’s Baby Mama, Gushes As She Says Abuja Is Her Favourite Place. Photo Credit @jada_p

Source: Instagram

According to her, many people don't like the place because they believe it is very dull, but for her, it is an excellent place to stay.

This is not the first time that Jada P has said how much she loves Nigeria. She had once gushed over Nigeria and said she had fallen in love with her.

Jada P has also proved her statement repeatedly with how she enjoys with her lover Wizkid around Nigeria.

See the video here:

Fans react to what Jada P says about Abuja

Reactions have trailed the recording where Jada P says she prefers Abuja. Here are some of the comments below.

@hrh_kingdiamond:

"Lagos is overhyped. Abuja is much better and classier than Lagos."

@976massive:

"Okay take tell us what she want us to do about it. I don't like Abuja."

@hurpe_brown:

"She never enter ikorodu nah why she dey talk all this things ."

@deconqueror147:

"Abj remains my favorite place

@bigcharlaegram:

"Are they married now? Why did ther vlogger refer to her as Wizkid's wife. Anyway, I dont like Abuja."

@yrnbillyy:

"Which one b Wizkid wife , he tell you she don make am lord of the ring. She try with her choice."

@ajarofjam_:

"Jada has finally won my heart."

@i_divaly:

"She's pretty,a good woman! Popsy knows this."

@opilo113:

"Too cute ."

Source: Legit.ng