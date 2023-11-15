Days after going online to call out popular blogger Instablog, Burna Boy has again taken to Twitter to threaten the new platform

This time, the Afrobeat crooner noted that his previous offer to give all the bloggers in Nigeria money to stop posting about him was off the table

Burna, in his new post, noted that his previous offer was no longer available because he now plans to use the same money to employ 100 lawyers to drag the blog to court

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has stirred emotions online as he calls out famous Nigerian blogger Instablog again.

Burna Boy's comment about Instablog is coming days after he took to Twitter to ask how much Instablog was worth.

He said this because he wanted to pay the popular blog off to dissuade it from writing or posting stories about him.

Burna Boy threatens to slam Instablog with a lawsuit

The Afrobeat star in his post after revealing that he no longer plans to pay Instablog; Instead, he would give that same money to a hundred lawyers who would help him sue the platform in court.

However, Burna Boy noted that he acknowledges that it is just "hustle", and it would hurt him to drag the platform in that manner.

But Odogwu went ahead to note that the platform was getting on his nerves.

See Burna Boy's post calling Instablog out:

See how fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Burna Boy's post:

@NigeriaStories:

" Oluwa Burna, Na you really dey online."

@TheMahleek:

"You wey dey drop bars, wan use bar pay people wey dem call to bar to put bloggers behind bars?"

@bigwizarrdd:

"Acknowledge Wizkid for bringing you out to your first o2 appearance, Rema did for you. Drop you mumu pride."

@_oluwaseun9:

"You reject $5 Million concert cuz dem no gree you smoke igbo now you dey hustle impressions. Werey wan use Elon revenue recover lost funds."

@benny7gg:

"Make them quick talk now o before e go too late."

@Vickie_Bae001:

"Everywhere don dey shake @burnaboy abeg oo!!!"

@Dhavidote:

"You go just wake up dey fight imaginary demons."

@HustleTV01:

"Burna don Dey hustle for impressions… Elon musk what have you done?"

@MissRozapepper:

"Bring the money, Who you wan sue, Odogwu? Be like say na Linco, Sanco, wenco, dinco u want sue abii."

@ajuicygeorge:

"Senior man who dey challenge? Make we jazz the person in equal proportion everywhere woto 2seconds Deadbody go surplus."

Burna Boy rejects offer to rule Nigeria, names substitute

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the African Giant rejected a huge offer thrown his way by Nigerians.

During a recent Instagram live, a fan noted that the singer would eventually be at the helm of affairs in the country.

On sighting the comment, Burna Boy immediately rejected the offer and asked if the country was not stressing him enough as a singer.

