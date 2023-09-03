Ace Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, revealed that he has lied in court and at the police station

The Grammy-winning musician claimed that these are the only locations, where he has ever lied in his life on numerous occasions

On Saturday, September 2, Burna Boy confessed this in a post on his Instagram page while boasting about his blunt demeanor

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known as Burna Boy, has openly admitted to lying in court and police stations.

Burna Boy took to Instagram to inform fans and netizens that he only lies in courtrooms and police stations.

Aside from that, the Last Last singer hinted that he is more of a truthful person in other life scenarios.

He wrote: "The only times I ever lied was in courtrooms and police stations.

"If you don’t like me, I don’t like you more than you don’t like me. You can’t win."

Burna Boy’s revelation sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

@1creeknation:

"This guy go use mouth finish in career,"

@Jetionzz:

"Attend his Lagos show later this year at your own risk."

@WhizzyInvestor:

"Same UK that didn’t let you into their country for years while we harbor and support you until you grow."

@darexyungboy:

"Na true o, anybody wey hate you, hate am back times 1000 .Naija eyes go clear, una see wiz for naija again? Una wan use hate purse all of the people wey dey put naija for the top. Our governments are giving the country bad names, but our artists keep striving to."

@IDANOFAFRICA:

"I love the way heen focus on abroad..cause most of una for 9ja useless and we no dey appreciate person..na why wizzy no dey with una for 9ja."

@BidemiofGod:

"To dey stan wizkid too dey peaceful ❤️ cuz all this drama abeg.:"

Burna Boy becomes first african artist to top the UK Album Chart

Grammy award-winning musician Burna Boy became the first and only African artist to top the UK album chart with I Told Them.

The UK official chart confirmed the news on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He came close to winning the award with last year's "Love, Damini," which peaked at number two in the UK album charts.

