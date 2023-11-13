Skit maker Carter Efe was sighted at an event and singing Young Duu's song 'Oyinmo' on stage

He hailed the young singer and said he is one of the greatest singers in Nigeria right now

While the DJ played the song, he knelt and sang, and fans sprayed him money

Skit maker Odahohwo Joseph Efe, aka Carter Efe, has continued to support Young Duu after he left Zeh Nation record label.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Portable chased Young Duu from his record label, and he made several allegations against the young singer.

Carter Efe Performs Young Duu's Song at Event.

Source: Instagram

After he had left the record label, Young Duu released a single, 'Oyinmo', and featured Carter Efe.

Recently, the content creator performed at a show and decided to sing Young Duu's song even though the singer was not at the event.

Carter Efe hails Young Duu on stage

During the programme, Efe stated that Young Duu is one of the hottest singers in Nigeria right now, and he went along to perform the song.

He knelt as the DJ played the music while fans rained naira notes on him.

See the clip of his performance here:

Reactions trail Carter Efe's performance

Netizens have reacted to how Efe sang Young Duu's song at an event. Here are some of the comments below.

@just1benturner:

"Artiste sing, record label boss perform."

@mrfelixzz:

"Na wa for Carter Efe oo, na so them dey do am."

@hesachair:

"Who sing dey house who help am they perform the song ."

@gunti004:

"Artist sing , helper Dey perform."

@mayoor_empire:

"Why carter Efe dey perform wetting do Youngi Duu."

@dey_play32:

"Why is Yung Duu not here."

@elukmoore:

"Your surest ripper on stage, any upcoming artist should kindly patronize him."

@horlihano1010":

"So nah you Dey go show to performing this song. Young Duu. Industry know be your mate oooo. You know get any sense at all.."

@its_diamondart:

"This is crazy, @carterefe why you dey perform the song. Wetin do the artist? This one no clear and me personally nor like am. Artist sing, helper dey perform"

@churchil_kingsh20:

"Na you be young duu Efe? Instead of you to carry the boy go perform, you dey collect he hustle . Young duu must learn the hard way."

Carter Efe takes Young Duu on a shopping spree

Legit. ng had earlier reported that Efe had taken Young Duu shopping after they linked up to record a single

The two shared pictures of their outing on their individual social media pages.

.Young Duu bought many items, including new clothes and shoes, while Efe took him out shopping

