Meek Mill, in a post shared on his Twitter handle, revealed that he had a dream of himself performing in Nigeria

Ghanaians react to Meek Mill's post telling him not to come to Nigeria; instead come to their country, which he visited earlier in 2023

The Hip Hop star noted in his post that he had a dream where he saw himself performing at a show in Nigeria.

Hip Hop rapper Meek Mill stirs emotions as he hints at coming to Nigeria for a concert. Photo credit: @meekmill

Source: Instagram

Meek Mill has always been a massive admirer of the West African country. He visited Nigeria in 2018 with his previous lover and rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Ghanaians beg Meek Mill not to come to Nigeria

This isn't the first time in 2023 the U.S. rapper hinted at his desire to come to Nigeria. Earlier in the year, he posted online that he has plans to visit Nigeria after leaving Ghana.

However, Meek Mill's recent comments on Twitter that he had a dream where he saw himself on a stage in Nigeria performing have sparked a major reaction online.

Ghanaians have reacted to the tweet begging the rapper to return to their country and not come to Nigeria.

See Meek Mill's post about performing in Nigeria:

Fans react to Meek Mill's tweet about Nigeria

See how fans reacted to the American rapper's post:

@the_Lawrenz:

"Me in front row. Big Meeeekz."

@Opresii:

"Don’t go to that village come to Ghana."

@Gyata_Ba_:

"Please come to Ghana. Don't let the phone Shatta Wale fans stole from you the last time stop you from coming to Ghana okey?"

@Ell_k_:

"You don’t know how many dreams chasers repping in Nigeria going to be your best show in Africa ever!"

@ItsKyuleNgao:

"Here in Kenya, we don't even rate you, bruh."

@Officially_Kriz:

"With which songs? I can only remember the song with Nicki Minaj off my head."

@Moe4Dem:

"Come home. Also u need to try some Nigerian food."

@Martolexx:

"You made a good choice by choosing the best country in Africa to perform. You will be loved massively here."

@ShadrackAmonooC:

"Check it again .. it was Ghana Rather.. at the Jubilee House."

@Cocoatea57:

"Country with Ur fav president be joke to you? Sleep again and see Ghana instead."

Meek Mill speaks about collaborating with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Meek Mill revealed during a Q&A session with fans that he has plans to work with Nigerian superstar Davido on a music project.

It all started on his X (formerly Twitter) when one tweep, Kvng Murph, tasked Meek Mill to have a music collaboration with Davido because, according to him, nobody comes close.

Meek Mill responded to the recommendation, noting that he already plans to work with the Afrobeat star.

Source: Legit.ng