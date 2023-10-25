Popular American rapper, Meek Mill, has shown interest in working with Nigerian singer, Davido

During a question-and-answer session on his Twitter page, the US star was asked to collaborate with Davido

Meek Mill responded by explaining that it was always in his plan, but he was waiting for the Nigerian star and his family to heal from their tragedy

Top American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, aka Meek Mill, has revealed his interest in working with Nigerian star, Davido.

It all started on his X (formerly Twitter) page when the US star told fans to ask him things during a question-and-answer session.

Meek Mill spoke about making music with Davido. Photos: @meekmill, @davido

Source: Instagram

One X user, Kvng Murph, told Meek Mill to have a music collaboration with Davido because, according to him, nobody comes close.

Meek Mill reacts to collaborating with Davido

Meek Mill responded to the recommendation that he make music with Davido. The US rapper noted that he already had that in mind but was waiting for the Nigerian star and his family to heal from their grief.

He tweeted:

“I’m waiting on Davido for studio session we gone go in! I was letting him and his family heal before I talk music.”

See his post below:

Fans react as Meek Mill speaks on collaborating with Davido

While some hyped Davido, others suggested Wizkid was a better option. Read what some netizens had to say about Meek Mill’s reaction below:

Olawale said Davido and Meek Mill have good chemistry going by their last collaboration:

Bright called Davido the king of Afrobeat:

Dafe said the US rapper is better off collaborating with Wizkid:

This tweep said Meek Mill couldn’t differentiate between Wizkid and Davido:

Shobaba said Davido and his family have gone past their pain:

