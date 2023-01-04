US rapper, Meek Mill, recently shared his plan to come to Nigeria, and this caused a buzz on the social media space

A number of Nigerian netizens heavily discouraged the rapper from visiting the country and told him he won’t be safe

The high number of negative comments from Nigerians trended online and drew a series of mixed reactions from others

Popular American rapper, Meek Mill, recently got a lot of people talking after revealing his plan to visit Nigeria.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the US star noted that he will be coming to Nigeria next. This came after he was in Ghana for the Afronation concert.

Nigerians drop discouraging comments as rapper Meek Mill says he wants to visit the country. Photos: @meekmill

According to Meek, Africa is the biggest continent and they need to get together. See his tweets below:

Nigerians discourage Meek Mill from coming to Nigeria

To what must have been surprising for the rapper, a number of Nigerians trooped to his comment section with negative comments as they heavily discouraged him from visiting the country.

A number of them referenced insecurity and instability as reasons for him not to come. Others also spoke about how his stolen phone was returned in Ghana and how it would not be the case if it happened in Nigeria.

Read some of their comments below:

Kussman told the rapper his phone won’t be returned in Nigeria:

Lerry advised him to hold his phone well:

King Winter begged the rapper not to come because of a lack of electricity:

Daniel Regha told him it was not a great idea:

llxrr__:

"Dollar ransom. Your phone will be safe, you won’t be."

iam_bmodel:

"If nah Nigeria that your phone loss,Your phone for dey computer village or they for don ship am enter Emeka Ofor for Onitsha"

Other Nigerians react to negative comments about the country

After Meek Mill’s post was flooded with negative comments, some other Nigerians were not pleased by it and shared their thoughts. Read some reactions below:

fredmonie:

"I don’t think we need to take such cruise outside and too far like the way y’all are doing with these comments. As if the way we’re being perceived and treated in other countries is not enough, y’all are giving more valid reasons why we shouldn’t be trusted outside. Did y’all ever thought of the caliber of people following meek mill who might be seeing all these comments?? We are not the best people in the world but we shouldn’t tag ourselves as the worst either, the world is watching guys. After the cruise, reality dey always set. #shalom!"

aprokoblaiz_blogger:

"I truly think we Nigerians needs to be careful about what we speak about Nigeria as a country and beside we have had bigger artist visit Nigeria with no issues and we equally have some artist that are almost bigger than mill so what’s the big deal about his visit exactly?"

0lakunle_:

"Nigeria no good Da baby touchdown , so many other recognised artists too . Nigerians we can do better Abeg!"

king_emii_:

"We keep giving ourselves bad names just look at "

okohnnamani:

"Honestly we Nigerians follow Dey do ourselves."

Lady riding on bike with Meek Mill in Ghana hides face from camera

American rapper Meek Mill arrived in Accra on Wednesday, December 28, ahead of his performance at the 2022 Afro Nation Ghana festival.

A few hours upon his arrival, the 35-year-old rapper has been spotted going on a biking expedition on the streets of Accra.

Meek Mill showed some serious riding skills on a quad bike with a lady sitting behind him. While riding with the American rapper, the young lady could be visibly seen trying to hide her face from the camera.

Source: Legit.ng