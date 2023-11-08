Samklef made public his advice to Davido after the Whats App message the singer sent to Larry Gaga leaked

He noted that he had read the divulged note and suggested that Davido should sack all of his team because of their carelessness

Fans have taken to the comment section to react to Samklef's admonition to Davido about the released message

Sam Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has intervened in the issue of the leaked message Davido sent to Larry Gaga on why he arrested businessman Abu Salami.

Samklef tells Davido to sack his team because of leaked What's App message. Photo Credit @davido/@samklef

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the alleged What's App note Davido sent to music executive Larry Gaga was mistakenly made public.

While living up to his promise of removing Davido from his black book, Samklef counsels the singer on what to do.

Samklef tells Davido to sack all of his team

In the short note he wrote to Davido, Samklef stated that the best thing for the singer to do was to lay off all his team for their carelessness about essential documents that should not be made public.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the advise Samklef gave Davido here:

Fans react to the advice Samklef gave Davido about his team

Netizens have reacted to the suggestion Samklef gave to Davido. Here are some of the comments below.

@spado_takon:

"On a low you the Feel OBO…. If you be OBO fan hit the like button."

@iamdizared:

"You no Dey post Davido fine pictures abi."

@charles.k.ojukwu:

"your regular content that keeps you on the social media.you can’t last without posting ."davido

@runtownmomey':

"Just da play with your life imprisonment ."

@hitman_barz:

"Post am … na lie."

@michaelettah84:

"You honestly lack what to do,I’ve lost so much respect for tou."

@doriswealthy:

"Let’s read the chat and see if it’s worth sacking them."

@biig_shawn':

"Your papa. I don warn you b4 na swear you go dey collect."

@israel.bukola:

"Sam too like david."

@oluwasegun_florence:

"Get well soon bro ."

Samklef reveals Davido blocked him after insulting him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Samklef had stated that Davido insulted and later blocked him because he posted a clip of his twins.

The music executive noted that he was not angry because of the singer's actions towards him and added that he loves Davido very much.

He hilariously named himself the first person to be blocked on social media for making the good news public.

Source: Legit.ng