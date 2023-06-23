The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) foxes July 4, to review the 2023 general elections

According to Festus Okoye, INEC's national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, the election review is to learn lessons and plan ahead

Okoye said the electoral body has been conducting review meetings after every general election since 2011

INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, said the review will commence on the 4th of July and end on the 5th of August 2023, TheCable reported.

Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 22, added that the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities, before, during, and after the elections.

According to Okoye, INEC has been holding review meetings after every general election since 2011.

He explained that the aim of the review is to learn lessons from the elections and chart the way forward.

The statement reads:

“The review will commence with a meeting of the resident electoral commissioners (RECs) on 4th July 2023 and end with the commission’s retreat on 5th August 2023.

“At state level, the internal review will involve the commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 electoral officers, heads of departments, administrative secretaries as well as some presiding officers and collation/returning officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media and service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections. Specifically, the commission welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures.”

