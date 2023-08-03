Talented Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy caught the attention of many online with her recent post stating how she differs in the game

The billionaire heiress once again emphasised her uniqueness and how she stands out in making an impact

Cuppy, who is currently in London, apparently arrived late at a recent hangout she had, and noted that good things take time

Nigerian disc jockey DJ Cuppy added beauty to the timeline with her recent pictures and videos.

The billionaire heiress, currently in London, had an event to attend but seemed to have arrived late as she took to social media to annunciate its glamour.

DJ Cuppy chills on the streets of London Credit: @cuppymuisc

Source: Instagram

In the series of pictures and videos she shared, she took to her caption to note that good things take time, and that was why she was always late.

"They say good things take time... That's why I'm always late. #CuppyDat."

See her post below

Cuppy's new post sparks reaction

The entertainer has always had her with her fans, as they took to the comments to shower admiration on her latest looks.

See them below:

iamchi_chi_:

"You look stunning ."

vibewithberrybills:

"Beauty, Brain and class ."

dbankz2:

"I could stare at you forever."

olamitanstar:

"You just dey thank God' for your life as you never taste poverty okay."

DJ Cuppy ecstatic As she celebrates mum

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, celebrated her mother, Nana Otedola, today, August 2, as she added another year to her beautiful year.

Cuppy praised Nana for being her biggest Cupcake, most dependable confidante, and greatest prayer warrior, and expressed gratitude for having her as her mother.

With gratitude overflowing, Cuppy shared how her fantastic mother has been the driving force behind her success.

DJ Cuppy's fiancé drops cryptic post as he unfollows her

DJ Cuppy and her British boxer fiance, Ryan Taylor left social media users buzzing with reactions over their alleged breakup.

While it remained unconfirmed that the lovebirds parted ways, the couple who initially unfollowed each other on Instagram left many people convinced that their love story may have ended.

Although DJ Cuppy reportedly followed Taylor again, the gesture was not reciprocated by the boxer.

Source: Legit.ng