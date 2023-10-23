Skiibii recently put up a behind the scene video from his recently released music visual for his song CBN

The singer was seen in the BTS clip holding a live snake, with another on his neck, despite being scared

Skiibii, in a comment, said he was willing to go any length to entertain his fans, a statement which stirred reactions

Popular singer Abbey Toyyib Elias, better known as Skiibii, has proven how far he can go to entertain his fans and lovers.

This comes as Skiibii shared a BTS clip from his recently released music video for his new song CBN, where he was holding a live snake with another place on his neck.

Skiibii shares BTS from new music video. Credit: @skiibii

Source: Instagram

Despite acting as though he was brave nature, Skiibii refused to let the snake on his body fully due to fear.

A clip showed the moment someone told Skiibii to leave the live snake on his neck alone, the singer responded in Yoruba, saying “Eru nbamini”, meaning “I’m scared.”

In another clip, Skiibii was heard saying, “E wa gba eleyii” meaning “come and collect this live snake.”

Singer Mayorkun, who Skiibii also featured on the song, was spotted sitting in a corner as he looked calm.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Skiibii added a caption that read:

“The length I go for my fans Ehn."

Watch the video below:

People react to video of Skiibii with live snakes

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

igwe7_dmw:

"Mayor is applying the rule of “if you don’t move or breath you will be fine."

misseijay:

"I'm bringing anointing oil to your house."

iambankalat:

"I was really scared for you bro. Your really went hard for we your fans nect time use Lion."

evakidbtc:

"Which of the fans send you make you carry snake ? dey play."

lawd_ere:

"No be for ur fans, u just wan try this tin since. E don tey e Dey hungry u

m6damasterpiece:

"But bros we no send u this one o."

Source: Legit.ng