Kizz Daniel has finally dropped a visual for his My G, a hit track off his recently released album Maverick

The music video directed by TG Omori featured Enioluwa Adeoluwa, who had some good moments on a yacht and making money rain

The video has been well received by music lovers as some netizens teased Enioluwa over his role

Nigerian talented singer and Fly Boy Inc. record label owner Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel's new music video for My G, a track off his Maverick album, was released on Tuesday, October 10.

Kizz Daniel worked with video director TG Omori on the music video featuring popular influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

Kizz Daniel's MY G music video was directed by TG Omori. Credit: @enioluwaofficial @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A clip from the music video showed Enioluwa making money rain as he vibed with a lady. Another clip showed him on board a yacht, having some memorable moments.

Teasing his fans, the influencer added a caption that read:

"Who wants some of that Money? Drop Account Number. Na in heritance, it’s plenty from where it came from! My G by @kizzdaniel out now!"

Watch the music video below:

Fans react as Enioluwa features on Kizz Daniel music video

digitalcreatorchic_:

"Eni spending. Now there's more money to spend on food."

petite_psamiey:

"Make i drop so i can register for Hilda class. No time.

deji_bolanle:

"You should add ‘Enimoney’ to your bio."

officialbadie2:

"Eni I need some of that cash to change my phone.

alluring_goodness:

"More money to spend on food."

qweenabisola30bg:

"I love that part you ordered heels for the babe ... like you even slightly bite you lips showing that you go do anything for her (me in my head is it only in song videos and movies this rich man pikin Dey dey.

ladytara_:

"Eni if you dinor gimme my money, I’ll hunt you down."

