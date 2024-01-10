Nigerian skit maker turned musician Carter Efe recently stirred mixed reactions on social media

The skit maker has become quite a force within the music industry after the success of Machala and Oyinmo

However, snippets of Carter Efe's latest single, titled 'Babypiano' which is set to drop soon, have created quite a stir online

Nigerian comic turned singer and music executive Carter Efe recently trended online after clips and snippets of his debut track for 2024 went viral.

The skit maker who came to the fore within the ranks in the Nigerian music industry for tracks like Machala and Oyinmo seems set to drop another massive banger.

Skit maker Carter set to drop a new song titled Babypiano, fans react. Photo credit: @carterefe

Carter Efe stirred several mixed emotions with a clip he shared on his page as he shared a teaser of what is to come in his new single.

The skit maker had announced the title of his new single, calling it Babypiano. The new single is coming weeks after the singer announced that he is now a father.

Listen to the snippet below:

Netizens react to Carter Efe's new song

The reactions that trailed Carter Efe's new track have gone viral, as many slammed it as a mishmash of trash.

Even one of his colleagues, OGB Recent, reacted to the snippet of Carter Efe's new single, noting that it won't make it to the first two billion chart talk less of the top 100.

Here are some of the other comments that trailed the snippet of Carter Efe's new song:

@deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"SEASON GREETINGS people, Carter Efe is back."

@ogb_recent_:

"This one no fit enter top 2billion."

@larry__copeland:

"Someone said fela paved way for afrobeat. Say Carter wan close am."

@jectimi_comedy:

"If you drop this song, if police no arrest you, I go know sey dem no sabi sia work."

@rexxiepondabeat:

"Wetin you Dey read for phone."

@clinton08080:

"Na shallipopi cause all these things."

@olawale_14:

"Normal Normal, he no suppose, better for everyone wey make this song happen. Starting from the producer to the songwriter."

@cheffingking:

"lol Where them way sabi better thing here?"

@djykmule_:

"If anything blow nah trumpet no be the song."

@tinarobinson3934:

"Abeg na song be this abii recitation."

@donkhay8:

"Onijere aye pelu state and capital wey u Dey sing for us."

Carter Efe performs Young Duu’s song at an event

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Carter Efe showing immense support for Young Duu after his unceremonious exit from his old record label, Zeh Nation.

The song which Carter Efe was seen performing at an event was a collaborative project between the comic and Young Duu.

This song has helped spur Young Duu into the limelight and further cemented Carter Efe's place in the music industry.

