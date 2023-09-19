Burna Boy has announced plans to drop a new music video for City Boys, a song off his recently released I Told Them album

The Grammy Award winner revealed the music video will be out on Friday but didn't state the date

Burna Boy's post, has, however, triggered massive reactions from Nigerian netizens as the country continues to mourn Mohbad

Nigerian international act Burna Boy may have put himself up for dragging on the Nigerian social media space.

This comes as Burna Boy, on Tuesday, September 19, took to his official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle, to reveal a music video for his song City Boys, a track on his I Told Them album that will be out on Friday.

Burna Boy to drop City Boys music video on Friday. Credit: @burnaboygram @iammohbad

He wrote:

"City Boys video on Friday #ITOLDTHEM."

See his tweet below:

Nigerian netizens drag Burna Boy

Many Nigerians have flooded social media to criticised Burna Boy as it comes amid calls for justice for the late singer Mohbad.

See some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

papivincci:

"Allow am drop am first.. then una go report the video.. no dey advise person wey no get sense.."

emmjayxchange45:

"You go find viewers you no go see make we bet ham."

iam_craftboy:

"I swear you people are doing too much, how about you guys stop eating cuz mohbad died. na burna boy kill am? Nigerians wan dae overdo things now."

florishbaba:

"Burna shouldn’t drop his song but you’ve been going to work."

femiginger:

"He can drop his video actually but the point is he never even felt concerned for a sec. That’s bad actually lol This same music industry!!!"

isit_wayne:

"Leave ham…Ee go watch him thing…Shaybi nah him money go waste."

mystery_chiziiiiii:

"Life goes on ."

ja.de_x:

"Burna no be so ooo."

bhadbwoyboerger:

"You no fit outshine the light."

OfficialJoel4_:

"So mohbad na joke to u."

Ikorodu boys secure Mohbad's grave

Some boys in Ikorodu community have surrounded the graveyard of Mohbad against any form of illegal invasion.

Legit.ng reported that the team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Saheed Kassim was expected to, among other things, exhume Mohbad's body and conduct autopsy, toxicology and histology tests on it.

In that regard, the youths in the community where Mohbad was laid to rest took it as their mandate to safeguard the graveyard while they waited for the police authorities to arrive.

