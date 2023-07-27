A viral clip of Nigerian singer Buju BNXN hanging out with his former record label boss' girlfriend, Stefflon Don, trends online

In the trending video, singer Buju BNXN was seen dancing with Stefflon Don but somehow kept a relative distance between himself and Burna's ex

The clip is coming barely a week after Burna Boy went public with his new relationship with Jamaican baddie Jada Kingdom

Young Nigerian singer and Burna Boy's ex-signee Buju BNXN trends online as a clip of him hanging out with his former record label boss' lover Stefflon Don goes viral.

Buju and Stefflon Don were together in the trending clip, getting quite cosy while shooting a music video.

Video of Buju BNXN dancing with Burna Boy's ex-girlfriend Stefflon Don trends online. Photo credit: @toyourears/@stefflondon

Source: Instagram

But a particular behaviour by the Nigerian singer got people talking as fans couldn't help but notice that he somehow kept a relative distance between himself and Steff.

Fans reacted to the video noting that Buju was scared of touching or holding Stefflon Don because she's Burna Boy's ex-lover.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The behaviour was tagged as the fear of touching Oga's wife.

Watch the cute clip of Buku BNXN and Stefflon Don getting frisky in a music video:

See how fans reacted to the video of Buju BNXN and Stefflon Don hanging out

@paulahizebbk:

"U dey dance with oga ex-wife."

@seventh.boy:

"Joseph and Potiphar's Wife."

@henry__ig:

"Buju bro, hold her na… only opportunity,, if na me I go enjoy my set you too dey fear..."

@p4prof:

"buju dey fear oga wife."

@mogriz_:

"Burna boy ex plus him ex signee…a song made by exes."

@jamol_jamol26:

"Buju, hold her nau. No fear."

@sativaboygg:

"Trust me all buju wanted to do was shoot that video and go home without getting on the bad pages of our boss. Steff wouldnt mind peppering ODG a little tho but bnxn knows better."

@djfalone:

"And Buju calls Burna popsy . It business."

@karolofthesouth_xcvii:

"E dey fear to stand for oga ex back. Hold her waist gaddamit!!!!"

@slamhitfactory:

"SteffLondon wasted too much time,She should have done this when She was with Burna."

@momenthoom:

"Buju is shy… na Oga madam before before."

@biola_focus:

"Steff just wan gbesunmo am,But buju dey foor Na why I like Wiz."

@richard_wanye_d_1st:

"Once the aunty gbe kiniyen wà, baba go remember Burna boy come shift back."

@sir_arafat01:

"Guy man Dey fear to touch."

@official_v.e.e.v.y:

" Steff is so pretty, chai too much beauty."

Singer Buju BNXN flies to Jerusalem to shoot music video, fans react as snippet trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous Nigerian singer Buju BNXN is working on the music video for one of his songs, Pray.

The Kenkele crooner took to his official TikTok page to update fans as he revealed that he took a flight to Jerusalem for the music video.

The TikTok clip showed BNXN on the streets and in the markets of Jerusalem rocking a white thobe and a red and white keffiyeh on his head as a videographer followed him around.

Source: Legit.ng