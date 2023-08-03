Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Davido trends once again as his four-month-old album, Timeless, sets a new record

Davido, in a post shared on his social media pages, couldn't help but celebrate as Timeless hits 1.02 billion streams across the top five major streaming platforms across the globe

The singer's reaction to the achievement took to his Twitter page to retweet the record while teasing his fans with a cheeky phrase

Ace Afrobeat superstar Davido trends online as he celebrates his album hitting a landmark achievement.

Davido took to his Instagram and Twitter page to brag about his official fourth studio album, Timeless, making history.

Davido celebrates as his Timeless hits a new milestone.

Source: Instagram

According to a music streaming monitoring page, AlbumTalks HQ, Davido's Timeless is the first Afrobeat body of work to hit 1.02 billion streams across the five major platforms.

The top five streaming platforms include Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, Boomplay and Tidal.

The Afrobeat superstar couldn't contain his joy at achieving such an immense feat as he retweeted the report on his page while adding a cheeky quote.

He also quickly noted that Timeless achieved this feat four months after it was officially dropped.

See Davido's post as Timeless hits one billion streams:

See the reactions from fans as Davido's Timeless hits one billion streams

@charlie_1249:

"YOU ARE THE BEST!! YOU ARE THE FUVKING GOAT!!! YOU ARE HIM!!! 0-0-1!!!."

@SheddyDc2:

"Bigger than Wizkid in my book."

@Views09:

"Davido’s GOD doesn’t wear flip flop so he never flops."

@ophishialrex:

"Na God! you’re the god of African music ."

@ophishialrex:

"MLLE will not get this in 16 years no cap !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!."

@AdeOrireMD:

"1 Billi !!! soon timeless going 30Billi ."

@Akalonubenard:

"They called it pity streams please keep putting us and streaming."

@Ahm_Dorvel:

"OmoThis thing na Simi career streams oo."

@GEsegboria1608:

"I wan see the Magic wey Burna boy wan do, Take surpass Timeless album streams . Outsiders go explain tire this Year."

Davido emerges 1st African artist to sell out 16K capacity venue in Canada, clips go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar, Davido is an unstoppable force as he continues to unlock new levels of success every time he steps on a stage.

After his latest show in Toronto, the singer set a new record as the first African artist to sell out a 16k-capacity venue in Canada. A record Burna Boy and Wizkid haven't got.

In reaction to the feat, fans of the singer have gone all out on social media to hail the OBO for such an immense feat.

