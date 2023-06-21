Fast-rising Nigerian singer Ayra Starr seems to have had enough of the constant bickering and attacks from netizens about her fashion taste

In a recent tweet, Ayra Starr responded to some tweeps who slammed her for an outfit she recently wore on stage to perform

The Mavin artist slammed the tweeps for having lustful desires about her without even having the common sense to decipher between shorts and an underwear

Mavin Record label's music diva Ayra Starr has recently been the subject of many controversies surrounding the way Nigerian female artists sexualize themselves, especially with regard to indecent dressing.

However, a recent fracas on Twitter seems to suggest that the singer has had enough of attacks and criticisms of her dress sense and raunchy fashion style.

A viral clip of Ayra Starr in a raunchy outfit while performing in Europe sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @ayrastarr/@tcs

Ayra Starr was recently on a famous social media influencer's timeline fighting dirty with some tweeps who had passed some comments she found unpleasant about her outfit used to perform on stage at a concert in Athens, Greece.

The young female singer reacted to the comments sarcastically, noting that what some tweeps described as underwear was actually 'matching shorts'.

Ayra wrote in her reply:

"These are literally matching shortssss , but amazing for you ! You’ve seen pant ! Congratulations, you’ve finally achieved something in your life."

See the full detail of the exchange between Ayra Starr and trolls below:

See how netizens reacted to Ayra Starr's response and the whole debacle

@unilagolodo:

"I love this generation so much. If them born una well make una stress una children about indecency in future."

@123omotola:

"It's getting a little Tacky anyways....."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"But for real her own is too much but people will come with let her be in as much as she’s comfortable...Wo na her sabi."

@fabulosgloria:

"How Tems is a superstar winning multiple international awards without showing us skin and twerking should be studied in Universities."

@theofficialskinnygirl:

"Can these grown folks leave this child alone???! ‘And WTH is it with the comment about her putting lustful thoughts in men’s heads? These are the people who blame rap victims. Let the child ‘BREEVE’!!"

@pam_ayy:

"No ayra slander willl be tolerated. She looks beautiful and sxy in her handkerchiefss.We love her like that."

@ife_anyi44:

"Lol In the mind of these so called naija celebrities, anyone not seen on camera is probably losing in life."

@great_olaoluwakiita_fola:

"What is the mood…promoting nonsense…May we not raise what we can’t impact positively…nonsense."

@uzokat:

"Kindly leave this girl alone with your venomous and bias comments and opinions. The likes of Beyoncé, Nikki Minaj and Ashanti do they not wear even more skimpy clothes and show more skin than her."

@chiammie:

"Did that goat say “put lustful thoughts in the heads of men and lesbians?” Stupid comment from a malformed brain."

@asmamah_:

"This generation are so comfortable with going to hell, if you as mama dress like this, na naked your pikin go kuku ma dey waka."

Ayra Starr slams people who criticize her for always wearing skimpy clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian singer and Mavin record label signee Sarah Oyinkansola Aderibigbe finally took time to address the constant criticism and trolling that has been hurled at her because of her fashion sense.

Ayra Starr, who was recently in Ghana, reacted to the criticisms about her fashion sense during an interview with Kiss FM.

She said during the interview that those criticising her dress sense are not her pastor, nor do their opinions count because they're not her mum, nor are they Jesus Christ.

