BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, is once again in the news over his dance moves

Recall that during the BBNaija Lockdown season, Kiddwaya amused many netizens with videos of him dancing

In a new development, Kidd has now showed off his new dance steps on the All Stars show and netizens rated his moves

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Kiddwaya, has now made headlines for the umpteenth time over his dance moves on the reality show.

Kiddwaya, a former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, trended in the past for his funny dance moves. However, he is now back in the news for his new dance steps.

On the BBNaija All Stars show, the reality show star was made to dance during the Head of House task.

The game was a memorisation challenge where objects were placed under boxes and he was to try to remember them after dancing for a while.

It did not take long for videos of Kiddwaya dancing on the show to make the rounds on social media and many netizens were amused.

See the video below:

Fans react to new video of Kiddwaya dancing on BBNaija All Stars

Shortly after Kidd’s dancing video spread on social media, many netizens reacted to the clip. A number of them were amused and noted that he was dancing off-beat. A few others however noted that he had greatly improved since his time on BBNaija Lockdown.

Read some of their comments below:

h.o.r.e.n:

“Kiddways don improve, Forget .”

arntynonso:

“Lol, Kiddwaya went to improve his dance moves just for dis show, I love him .”

ceecee__fanpage:

“Kidd is killing me with dance moves. He didn’t lie when he said he has improved with his dancing prowess. See moves.”

Adwoanana123:

“He won't kill me with laughter but at least he tried.”

Kfarell:

“It’s not even Saturday yet, Kidd is showing us his steppings already .”

Eyesha_h:

“Dancing nonsense with confidence .”

imperialroyalcourt:

“Kid can’t dance to save a life oo.”

sanyaolufunmilayo_o:

“Dancing rubbish with confidence.”

queen__temitope:

“Kiddwaya and dancing off the beat na 5 & 6 .”

donmozarti:

“You like dance dance no like you kiddaaaaa adjust Abeg .”

smartlizzy4fun:

“I laughed so hard while watching this Kidd has actually improved, he’s dance now matches with the beats .”

