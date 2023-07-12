Popular rapper Swalee has caused a rage after his post on the origin of the Amapiano's sound went viral

Some of the commenters blamed singer Focalistic for collaborating with Davido using the popular sound

Nigerians and their South African counterparts have engaged each other in an argument on the origin of the Amapiano's sound

A South African man identified as @Sim_Saliwa has caused an uproar online after he blamed Focalistic for the reasons why Nigerians now lay claim to the Amapiano sound.

It all started after a South African rapper and music executive, Nota Lavido started the debate on the origin of the popular sound ‘Amapiano.’

South African tweeps blame Focalistic for featuring Davido on Amapiano beat. Photo credit: Focalistic

Who owns Amapiano sound?

Nigerians and South Africans are at loggerheads on the country Amapiano originated from. While South Africans have been branded the owner of the sound, Nigerians have made it more popular and outshined their counterparts in Africa.

South Africans react

Moral Authority is of the view that Davido jumping on the song is cool.

On his own party, Saliwa blamed Focalistic for the reasons Nigerians are laying ownership to Amapiano.

Paballo is also of the view that Focalistic was to blame for adding Davido on the song.

Netizens react to Amapiano’s origin controversy

Nigerian and South African music lovers engaged each other in the comments section.

See some comments below:

@therealrukyo_ :

"If he didn’t add Davido, no one would know the song"

@blknread:

"If you blame Focalistic, you're actually crediting HIM for amapiano's popularity. Which is true coz he played a big role"

@_ShaunKeyz :

"I still can’t believe Focalistic removed Vigro deep from “Ke Star remix” and featured Davido, look at how that country is obsessed with our genre now "

@MahaliaCharm:

"The way i hate that song Amapiano by Asake or whoever shuuu"

@EnhleQwabe1:

"Ramaphosa needs to ban him from SA"

@Mukhethwasa

"Foca is in Braam today. Let’s go get him"

@mizar:

"Every country doesn't want Nigerians but it's Xenophobic when South Africa doesn't??? "

