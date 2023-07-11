Bobo Omotayo, through his Fuji: A Opera has been celebrating the past, present and future of fuji music so the genre of Nigerian indigenous music does not go into extinction

Omotayo believes fuji music icons should be given flowers when they are alive while showcasing their works on the global stage

He also claimed fuji music influenced Afrobeats and is still an integral part of that brand of music

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Just as Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid are killing shows abroad this summer, fuji music is also taking the global stage in a multi-dimensional exhibition which will talk about the story of the fuji music genre, from whom top Afrobeats artists like Burna Boy and Wizkid would not be selling out stadiums across the globe.

Fuji: A Opera will take centre stage from Friday, August 18, to Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Africa Centre, London. This is done in collaboration with FUMAN.

The sheer energy of fuji music will be brought to life with a listening gallery of archive recordings, a photography wall of album covers and live performances, and a collection of fashion pieces worn by fuji artists across its history.

"Artists such as KWAM1 have given so much to fuji music, it’s time we celebrate their legacy": Fuji Music Promoter Bobo Omotayo. Photo: KWAM1, Dr Sikiru AYinde Barrister

Source: Instagram

The exhibition promises to showcase never-seen-before archive footage and artefacts, explore the belligerent past of fuji music, highlight its founding footprints, and celebrate its rich subculture from the early 1960s to the present day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The story of fuji music will be told through fascinating archival footage of previous performances, audio installations and incredible memorabilia across the 60-year history of fuji music. Going headfirst into the history of fuji, Ajiwere, whose origin has been traced to the Yoruba-Muslim communities on Lagos Island during Ramadan, and the vision of pioneer fuji musician Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, who dubbed his sound “fuji” after seeing an airport ad for the famous Japanese mountain.

The show will also showcase uncommon musical instruments from Nigeria that have been used since the beginning of fuji music over five decades ago. Some of these were donated by renowned fuji artists, like the late Sikiru Ayinde Barrister and King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM1), who is mainly credited with having taken fuji music to its present height from the 1980s till date.

Fuji: A Opera founder, Bobo Omotayo, notes:

"Now feels like the perfect time to celebrate the phenomenal influence of fuji music, how it began and its lasting impact. Without fuji, there would be no Afrobeats. Artists such as KWAM1 have given so much to music, and it’s time we celebrate their legacy."

KWAM 1 takes over late Subomi Balogun’s title during Ojude Oba Festival

Nigeria's leading fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM 1, received many congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers after he was named the new "Olori Omo Oba" of Ijebuland.

KWAM 1 took over the title from the former holder the late founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, who passed away in May 2023.

The fuji singer was honoured with the title by the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba sikiru Adetona, during the 2023 Ojude Oba festival, held on Friday, June 30.

Source: Legit.ng